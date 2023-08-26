At 11.27am on Thursday, August 24, St Davids inshore lifeboat Marian and Alan Clayton was requested to assist an injured person at the Blue Lagoon, Abereiddi.

The lifeboat arrived on scene and was able to manoeuvre straight into the lagoon to provide oxygen support to the casualty, working alongside the HM Coastguard - St Davids volunteers who already had the situation under control.

All-weather lifeboat crew member Dr Roger Scofield assisted shore side at Abereiddi, travelling to the scene by car.

St. Davids Fire and Rescue Service and NHS Ambulance service arrived shortly after and once the ambulance paramedic was happy with the situation, the casualty was evacuated by the land-based teams to the awaiting ambulance. The inshore lifeboat was rehoused at 1.07pm.

At 6.30pm that evening, St Davids launched on a planned training exercise to continue volunteer crew training, much to the delight of onlookers.

Then in the early hours of yesterday; Friday, August 25, St Davids RNLI responded to a PAN PAN distress call after a yacht got into difficulties two miles south west of South Bishop lighthouse.

All-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley launched into the darkness at 4.11am on and was quickly on scene in calm conditions.

Upon assessment of the situation, Coxswain Will Chant decided a tow to Milford Haven was the best course of action to enable repair of the 11-metre yacht’s engine.

Once the charity’s lifeboat was south of Skomer island, Milford Haven Coast Guard requested Angle Lifeboat RNLI take over the tow.

Angle’s crew launched and rendezvoused with St David’s Lifeboat between Skokholm Island and Gateholm and the tow was swiftly handed over.

St David’s Lifeboat was then stood down and returned to station at 7.32am. The Angle crew took the yacht onward to Milford Docks and safely berthed the yacht alongside the Mackerel Stage to await the next lock in.

With no further assistance required, Angle lifeboat and her crew were stood down to return station where she was once again readied for further service by 8.30am.

Both the St Davids lifeboat launches proved firsts for members of the volunteer crew; with recently-qualified Chris Edwards as deputy mechanic on the South Bishop lighthouse rescue and crew member Sarah Kirby’s first shout on the inshore lifeboat.

It was also the first time coxswain Will Chant has worked alongside his wife Lottie who attended the Abereiddi incident in her capacity as St Davids Fire and Rescue officer.