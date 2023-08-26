Angle All-Weather Lifeboat was requested to launch at 11.11pm on Wednesday, August 23, following a call for assistance from the yacht which had broken down.

The vessel, with three crew onboard was in a position seven miles south west of St Ann’s Head.

The crew was attempting to make their way back towards Milford Haven, but were making little progress.

The lifeboat launched and headed out to the vessel, arriving on scene shortly after.

With calm, clear conditions on scene the situation was assessed, and a tow established.

The crew began towing the vessel towards the Haven, and once off Milford Docks the yacht was transferred into an alongside tow and taken into the lock pits.

Once safe and requiring no further assistance, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station where she was readied for service once again by 2.15am.