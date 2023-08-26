Panache in Pembroke Dock has reached the ten strong Welsh shortlist of the Asian Restaurant and Takeway Awards (ARTA) 2023.

The winners will be announced at a glittering celebrity red-carpet event in London’s Hilton Park Lane in October.

Panache is no stranger to winning awards. Last year it was named runner-up in the prestigious Welsh Restaurant Awards’ Restaurant of the as well as overall winner of the Welsh Asian Food Awards.

Owner Fazlur Rahman also has accolades under his belt. His cooking at Buddha Buddha in Tenby earned him a nomination for the best Indian Food in Wales.

When he opened Chamelis in Llandewi Velfrey it earned him yet another award in the Best Restaurant in Wales category.

Fazlur returned to his hometown of Pembroke Dock in August 2022 to open Panache in the town’s Queen Street.

“This is the town I live in and the town I care for, so it was natural to open a restaurant here,” he said at the time.

Panache has now been recognised for its excellence, craft, creativity, and great taste by ARTA, making it to the shortlist of Wales’ most prestigious Asian restaurants and chefs.

Nominees were chosen based on commendations from customers from across the UK, including over 750,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline, social media and food hygiene Ratings, followed by a final judgment of an esteemed judging panel to crown each region’s Asian excellency.

The winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony hosted by BBC journalist and broadcaster, Samantha Simmonds, and Paul Martin, magician and member of the world-famous Magic Circle.

Panache has been shortlisted from more than 1,190 restaurants and takeaways across the UK that were nominated by restaurant goers and enthusiastic food lovers from all over the country.

An esteemed panel of judges selected the finalists and the process concludes at October’s Grand Finale and Gala Evening.

“Asian restaurants have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times,” said Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA.

“They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These restaurants have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post-Brexit.

“Each nominee is a worthy winner, and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on the 8th of October.”

Panache is open from 5pm to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 9pm Sunday. It holds buffet dining events on Wednesdays and Sundays.