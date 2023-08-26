Abigail Wood of Tavernspite was crowned the first ever Miss Eco Pageants UK at a glamorous awards ceremony earlier this month.

Abigail is a masters student studying environmental biology: conservation and resource management at Swansea University.

The pageant, established in July 2020, looks to provide a national competition with emphasis being placed on integrity and strong advocacy with ‘courage, beauty and sustainability’ being at the forefront of the competition.

Abigail’s project Winning with Wildlife project looks to promote issues concerning conservation and education. As part of it she has produced a children’s book that she hopes to put into production.

“It is important that the next generation is aware of managing their actions that affect the ecosystems around us, and play a part, however big or small, in ensuring that the amazing wildlife in the UK is around for many more years,” said Abigail.

Alongside studying for her masters,, Abigail works as a keeper at The Welsh Owl Garden and Zoo at Picton Castle near Haverfordwest. This allows her to combine her passion of conservation with educating the next generation.

She also volunteers with Pets as Therapy with her golden retriever Kobe.

This is a national charity whose volunteers and their temperament-assessed pets visit establishments such as care homes, hospitals, hospices, schools and prisons, bringing smiles to many faces.

People of all ages get the chance to chat to someone — and stroke a friendly dog or cat enhancing their health and wellbeing.

“I am incredibly excited to see what my reign has in store and even more grateful to be part of such an amazing system, surrounded by strong women who are making a change,” said Abigail.

A spokesperson for Eco Pageants UK said of Abigail, the first Miss Eco Pageants UK: “We are so proud and cannot wait to see the legacy you create.”