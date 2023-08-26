The Torch Theatre’s Christmas panto is a tale as old as time with a twist; Beauty and the Beast.

The Beast has invited beautiful Belle to the ball, and she needs an enchanting dress fit for a princess, but the castle cupboard is bare. The Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, is calling on young artists and fashion designers all over Pembrokeshire and west Wales to help.

The Torch is hosting a competition called Design a Dress for Belle where anyone from five to 18 years can design Belle’s dress for the ball.

The winning entry will be made into a real gown and worn by Belle in this year’s panto and as Kevin Jenkins, the set and costume designer for the production explains, this is a wonderful opportunity.

“Belle’s arrival at the Beast’s ball is one of the most magical moments in our pantomime,” he said.

“It is the first time the audience get to see her as a beautiful princess. In this instant as she walks down the grand staircase the audience should have their breath taken away and feel like smiling.

“I’d like everyone, both on stage and sitting watching, to fall in love with Belle!”

Kevin is encouraging every competitor to go wild with their designs.

“There is a well-known version of Belle’s ball dress, which is coloured yellow, but we haven’t decided what colour the dress should be yet – that decision is up to you,” he said.

“I’d like to be surprised and amazed by the original colours, shapes and textures that you think Belle should be wearing. The only limit is your imagination.”

Tim Howe, senior manager youth and community at the Torch is really looking forward to seeing all the entries.

“The creative team here at the Torch would like to see what fantastic designs young people up to the age of 18 can come up,” he said.

One lucky winner will see their design transformed into Belle’s actual costume on stage for all to see – it’s just so exciting and magical and what an opportunity for the winner.”

Beauty and the Beast will be performed at the Torch Theatre from 15 December to Sunday 31 December. Tickets cost £22.50 / £19.00 concessions and £70 family.