The online delivery company has revealed a series of money-saving food and drinks deals at the likes of Burger King, Pizza Hut, Zizzi and more.

Whether you're out and about or lounging on the sofa, here are all the deals you can take advantage of.

What Deliveroo restaurant and cafe deals are available this Bank Holiday?





Bella Italia, Pizza Express, Burger King and more among the restaurant chains offering discounts over the Bank Holiday.

The full list of Deliveroo deals include:

Pizza Express (Nationwide)

‘The Showstopper’, choose x4 starters or desserts and x4 Pizzas for £62.95 (up to 24% saving)

Franco Manca (Nationwide)

Free garlic bread when you spend £15 or more

Bella Italia (Nationwide)

30% off when you spend £20 or more

Wingstop (Nationwide)

20% off the entire menu for orders over £20, for new customers

‘The Flavour Craver’ (feeds 2), 12 wings, 12 boneless, 3 tenders, large seasoned fries and 4 dips, £29 (or £23.20 for new customers)

‘The Crowd Pleaser’ (feeds 5+), 50 wings, 50 boneless, 3 large seasoned fries and 6 dips, £100 (or £80 for new customers)

itsu (Nationwide)

20% off entire menu for orders over £25, for new customers

‘eat beautiful’ (feeds 4), Two sushi dishes and two hot dishes, served with a side of edamame and freshly steamed vegetable gyoza and x2 mochi desserts, £46.75 (or £37.40 for new customers)

Burger King (Nationwide)

‘Whopper of a Summer Bundle’, choose x2 burgers and x2 sides for £19.99

Zizzi (Nationwide)

‘The Zizzi Feast’, choose from x3 mains and x2 sides, £42.50 (up to 25% saving)

Pizza Hut ( Nationwide)

‘Family Favourites’, choose a large pizza and 2 melts, £25 (up to 52% saving)

Pret A Manager (Nationwide)

Buy One Get One Free on their Pret Cooler range

Caffe Nero (Nationwide)

20% off when you spend £15 or more

What Deliveroo grocery deals are available this Bank Holiday?





Asda, Waitrose, and Morrisons have a free delivery promotion among other exciting price drops and offers.

The free supermarket delivery offer is applicable on all groceries when you spend £30 or more.