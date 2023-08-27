Meg Hunter, 25, has spent August boosting her fitness for a good cause through rain or shine as she clocks up the miles in Cardiff, where she is currently working at the Coffi Co restaurant.

She’s one of thousands of people throughout the UK taking part in the Wheel 100 Challenge where they travel 100 miles on wheels - such as wheelchairs, skateboards, pushchairs and, of course, roller skates - throughout the month of August.

Meg set herself a fundraising target of £150, but has now almost doubled it, and is delighted.

She said: “I think Cancer Research is a great cause for many reasons, including the fact that they’ve doubled the survival rate for cancer patients in the last 40 years."

She added: “I chose to skate because I wanted to challenge myself, as I’m naturally quite afraid of skating..

“I’ve skated mostly in Bute Park in Cardiff and I’ve enjoyed it, but I feel very tired coming to the end of it now.

“I feel privileged I’m able to do this and help raise mnoney for such a good cause.”

Meg is now looking forward to her next challenge – she's off to work in Spain for four months in September.

If you’d like to help boost her fundraising total for Cancer Research, you can donate via fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/megans-giving-page-2594