Residents got together for the event at Pennar Community Hall on August 5.

It was officially opened by Cora Wilton from Pennar Community School, who won a competition to design a flag to mark the hall’s centenary and also the deputy mayor of Pembroke Dock, Cllr Maria Williams.

There were visits from Toy Story’s Woody; Mickey Mouse as well as Chase from Paw Patrol; a display by the Bernadette Jones School of Irish Dancing, folk music from Dead Men Walk In, as well as music from DJ Lionel Nutting.' Entertainment and refreshments were enjoyed during the afternoon. (Image: Pennar Community Hall)

The hall’s Art Club members put on a display snd children enjoyed free face painting and arts and crafts.

Together with a raffle and refreshments, there really was something for everyone.

The Pennar Community Hall team with special guests Woody, Mickey and Chase. (Image: Pennar Community Hall)

A spokesperson for the Pennar Hall committee said: "Sadly, everyone is feeling the pinch financially. This is why we agreed that entry would be free so that the community could come together for an afternoon of family friendly fun.

"The day was a bigger success than any of us thought it would be and funds raised will help towards rising utility costs.

“There are so many people we would like to thank, but special thanks must go to Grace Briskham, Mason Briskham, Lara Wiggins, Peter Kraus and DJ Lionel Nutting.# Dead Men Walk In were amongst the entertainers. (Image: Pennar Community Hall)

“Also a huge thank you to all who attended and made the day a very special one.

"We have some big events planned for the next few months and we are delighted to announce the return of our Warm Rooms Initiative on Monday September 4 at 10.30am.

“Everyone is welcome to pop along and meet new people, catch up with old friends and enjoy some light refreshments. We also have another community party planned for later in the year.”

The hall has some availability for groups and also party or event bookings.

For all the latest news and event information, see Pennar Hall, Pembroke Dock on Facebook.