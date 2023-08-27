The vessel was rescued by Fishguard Lifeboat volunteers who were called out to the stricken boat which had got into difficulty off the north Breakwater.

Fishguard’s D class inshore lifeboat Edward Arthur Richardson was launched at the request of HM Coastguard to the vessel and its three crew which was unable to make its way back to safety under its own power.

On arrival the lifeboat crew conducted a risk assessment and determined the safest course of action was to establish a tow and take the vessel the short distance to the nearest safe place for retrieval at The Parrog, Goodwick.

With the crew and vessel safely back ashore, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station where it was recovered, refuelled and made ready again for service.

“We would like to take the opportunity to remind motorboat owners to ensure your engine is well maintained and always carry adequate tools and spares to fix any problems you encounter, as well as ensuring you have enough fuel for your journey,” said Cedwyn Rogers of RNLI Fishguard.

“A means of contacting HM Coastguard in an emergency should also always be carried.”