Food recalls have been issued in a number of supermarkets for a variety of reasons, including the presence of metal and plastic in some products.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Tesco recall

Tesco is recalling a number of products which may contain pieces of metal and plastic.

The supermarket giant has issued a recall on a variety of chilled pastry products due to the health risk.

Included in the recall is Tesco’s six pack of cheese and onion rolls with a best before date of August 31, their finest steak and ale pie with a best before date of September 1, and their nine pack of mini sausage rolls with a best before date of August 30.

Tesco’s 20 pack of mini sausage rolls are also included in the recall, with a best before date of August 29.

Tesco recalls various pastry chilled products because they may contain pieces of metal and plastic #FoodAlert https://t.co/NnjkUT4qjJ — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) August 22, 2023

An FSA spokesman said: “These products may contain pieces of metal and plastic which makes them unsafe to eat.

“Tesco is recalling the above products. The company has issued a recall notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

“No receipt is required. For further details, please contact Tesco Customer Services directly on 0800 505 555. Please see the attached notice.”

Aldi recall

Aldi is recalling its The Deli Salami Selection (140g, use by: September 25, 2023) and The Deli Continental Selection (120g, use by: September 25, 2023).

According to the Food Standards Agency, Aldi - as well as issuing a recall - has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The supermarket giant has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

The agency said: "These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products."

The Food Standards Agency said: "These products may contain milk making them a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents."

Home Bargains recall

Shoppers are being warned not to consume a potentially fatal recalled protein powder.

Home Bargains has recalled 1.5kg bags of Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour, with a best before date of March 2025.

Testing of the product found that it contained more than 5000mg (5g) of caffeine per serving.

If consumers followed advice on the packaging to have two helpings per day, this would give them a daily dose in excess of 10,000mg (10g).

For most individuals, 10g of caffeine can be a lethal dose. However, doses as low as 3g have been identified as lethal for certain sensitive individuals.

Thursday 06 July - @homebargains recalls Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour because of high levels of caffeine #FoodAlert https://t.co/DzOegiWvZH pic.twitter.com/RSUauzJyea — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) July 6, 2023

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning anyone who has purchased the protein powder not to consume it.

FSA head of incidents, Tina Potter said: “High levels of caffeine can cause anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation, palpitations, diarrhoea and restlessness, and individuals with a mental health condition can experience worsened psychosis.

“In this case, the exceptionally high levels of caffeine could mean the consequences are even more severe and perhaps even fatal.”

Affected products can be identified by the batch code, W110429, which can be found next to the best-before date on the packaging.

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.