Pembrokeshire Petrol Price watch has revealed the staggering increase while publishing its weekly roundup of the top ten cheapest places to fill up in the county.

“It’s not good if you rely on your car for work or other things,” said group member John Durham who compiles the list. “We hope fuel prices will fall soon, we can only do our bit.”

Here are this week’s cheapest places to fill up your car.

Top Ten Petrol Standard Unleaded E10

• No. 1 - 144.9p: Tesco, Milford Haven.

• No. 2 - 145.7p: Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford .

• No. 3 - 145.9p: FiveWays, Tenby.

• No. 4 - 146.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock.

• No. 5 - 146.9p: Robeston Wathen; Kiln Park, Tenby.

• No. 6 - 147.9p: Crymych; Begelly/Kilgetty; Ocean Haze, St Davids; Pentlepoir, Services; East Gate, Narberth .

• No. 7 - 148.9p: Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke ; Pelcomb; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Johnston.

• No. 8 - 149.9p: Letterston; Square and Compass; Llandewi Velfrey; Texaco, Withybush; Dinas Cross; Pentlepoir ‘The Old Pump’.

• No. 9 - 150.9p: Lamphey; Tesco, Haverfordwest .

• No. 10 - 151.9p: Morrisons, Haverfordwest ; Glandy Cross, Efailwen.

Top Ten Standard Diesel B7

• No. 1 - 145.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock.

• No. 2 - 147.9p: Tesco, Pembroke Dock.

• No. 3 - 148.7p: Victoria Filling Station, Milford .

• No. 4 - 148.9p: Tesco, Milford Haven .

• No. 5 - 149.9p: Crymych; Robeston Wathen; Gernant Garage, Maenclochog.

• No. 6 - 150.9p: Begelly/Kilgetty; Kiln Park, Tenby.

• No. 7 - 151.9p: Ocean Haze, St Davids; Lamphey.

• No. 8 - 152.9p: Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Pentlepoir Services; Dinas Cross .

• No. 9 - 153.9p: Pelcomb; Letterston; Square and Compass; Pentlepoir ‘The Old Pump’; Johnston .

• No. 10 - 154.9p:Tesco, Haverfordwest; Llandewi Velfrey; Texaco, Withybush.