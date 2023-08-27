A local group keeping an eye on prices at the petrol pumps in Pembrokeshire has said that fuel prices have risen by 10p or even 15p per litre at some garages over the past few weeks.
Pembrokeshire Petrol Price watch has revealed the staggering increase while publishing its weekly roundup of the top ten cheapest places to fill up in the county.
“It’s not good if you rely on your car for work or other things,” said group member John Durham who compiles the list. “We hope fuel prices will fall soon, we can only do our bit.”
Here are this week’s cheapest places to fill up your car.
Top Ten Petrol Standard Unleaded E10
• No. 1 - 144.9p: Tesco, Milford Haven.
• No. 2 - 145.7p: Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford .
• No. 3 - 145.9p: FiveWays, Tenby.
• No. 4 - 146.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock.
• No. 5 - 146.9p: Robeston Wathen; Kiln Park, Tenby.
• No. 6 - 147.9p: Crymych; Begelly/Kilgetty; Ocean Haze, St Davids; Pentlepoir, Services; East Gate, Narberth .
• No. 7 - 148.9p: Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke ; Pelcomb; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Johnston.
• No. 8 - 149.9p: Letterston; Square and Compass; Llandewi Velfrey; Texaco, Withybush; Dinas Cross; Pentlepoir ‘The Old Pump’.
• No. 9 - 150.9p: Lamphey; Tesco, Haverfordwest .
• No. 10 - 151.9p: Morrisons, Haverfordwest ; Glandy Cross, Efailwen.
Top Ten Standard Diesel B7
• No. 1 - 145.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock.
• No. 2 - 147.9p: Tesco, Pembroke Dock.
• No. 3 - 148.7p: Victoria Filling Station, Milford .
• No. 4 - 148.9p: Tesco, Milford Haven .
• No. 5 - 149.9p: Crymych; Robeston Wathen; Gernant Garage, Maenclochog.
• No. 6 - 150.9p: Begelly/Kilgetty; Kiln Park, Tenby.
• No. 7 - 151.9p: Ocean Haze, St Davids; Lamphey.
• No. 8 - 152.9p: Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Pentlepoir Services; Dinas Cross .
• No. 9 - 153.9p: Pelcomb; Letterston; Square and Compass; Pentlepoir ‘The Old Pump’; Johnston .
• No. 10 - 154.9p:Tesco, Haverfordwest; Llandewi Velfrey; Texaco, Withybush.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here