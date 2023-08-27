Aberjazz’s 20th Fishguard Jazz and Blues Festival is in full swing with crowds of locals and visitors enjoying the unique atmosphere and a huge variety of outstanding concerts.

There are still two days of musical marvelousness to go and today, Sunday, the streets will come to life with the Aberjazz Parade.

Leaving the Gorsedd Circle at the top of the Slade at 4pm today, the parade will be lead by Idris, the Aberjazz dancing dragon and the wonderful Wonderbrass whose repertoire spans music from every genre – from New Orleans street tunes, Caribbean ska beats and African township to the pop classics of Britney, the electronic sounds of Calvin Harris and the legendary hits of the Rolling Stones.

The parade will then travel along Penslade onto the Golden Mile and West Street where it will cross the town’s Square and end up at the back of the town hall.

Idris and Wonderbrass will then join the Aberjam at the back of the market hall which will include an open mic session, DJs.

The Artisan’s market will be on in the market hall, giving a great opportunity to pick up a souvenir or two from local makers.

As well as the parade, Aberjazz will also feature free drumming and harmonica workshops; free gigs from Ragsy, DJ Paul Murphy, No Mean Biscuit and the Hoochie Coochie Band among others and ticketed gigs including the Boogaloo Babes, Yetii, The J4 Quartet and the St Louis Express.

Tomorrow (Monday) includes free children’s songwriting and jazz improvisation workshops; performances from the James Oliver Band, Debs Hancock, Dave Speight, Pistol Pete Wearn and Olly Parry as well as the famous Aberjazz party with Tongue and Groove and the N’famady Kouyate Band.

For more information on all events go to the Aberjazz website, linked and highlighted above. See you at the parade.