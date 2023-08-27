Tenby’s Summer Spectacular, organised by the town’s Round Table, is scheduled to take place this afternoon with entertainment running into the night and a magnificent firework display taking place at 10pm.

The free event should run from 3pm today until approximately 10:15pm and is held at Tenby Harbour.

The Summer Spectacular raises funds for local charities and good causes through donations made by Tenby Round Table. Over the decades the event has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds which all goes to charity.

The event is free to enter. There will be Round Tablers with donation buckets and donations are greatly appreciated. A donation of £2 a person is advised with all the money raised going to local charities and good causes.

From 3pm there will be entertainment, bands, food, a charity bar and stalls. Music will include bands Samba Doc, Ellla Guru, Cockles & Mussels, Funktion 22 - Party Band & The Sleeping Dogs. There will also be a performance from Saundersfoot Footlights with the Steve Briers Disco Roadshow keeping it all together.

A ‘humongous’ fireworks display will end the event at around 10pm.

This is the only Summer Spec of the season; the event on Sunday August 13 had to be sidelined with just hours to go because of the rainy weather conditions.

The organisers said at the time: "A cancelled Spectacular means we won’t be able to raise charity funds, but a washed out Spectacular costs charity funds.

Earlier this year, Tenby Rotary Club and Tenby and District Lions said they would no longer be organising Spectaculars, which have previously taken place on the last Sunday in July and every Sunday in August.

More information on today’s Summer Spectacular in Tenby can be found on the Tenby Round Table Facebook page, linked and in bold above.