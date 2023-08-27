There was a plethora of pink at Fishguard Carnival yesterday (Saturday) as the event went Barbie-tastic.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Fishguard and Goodwick to watch as the carnival procession set off from Goodwick Moor car park, travelling through Goodwick before being joined by Samba Doc band at the top of the hill into Fishguard.

Western Telegraph: The Lota Project's Fishguard Carnival Parade float was Barbie-tastic.

Samba Doc led the procession of eight floats and walking fancy dress entries up West Street, onto High Street and into Lota Park.

Western Telegraph: Samba Doc leads Fishguard Carnival Parade

The party music continued at the end of the parade with Goodwick Brass Band belting out some toe-tapping tunes.

Western Telegraph: Goodwick Brass Band ended Fishguard Carnival Parade with some toe-tapping music

The Sea Cadet’s TS Peaky, named in honour of dedicated commanding officer Lieutenant Chris Peak who sadly died earlier this year, was the winning float.

The Shamrock pub came second and Lowri Jones School of Dance third.

Western Telegraph: The Sea Cadets float won first prize at Fishguard Carnival

Ruthie’s Café with its Grease the Musical themed window won best shop window.

The fun continued into the afternoon with music from the ever-popular Welsh Whisperer; four piece rock band Tin Man Revolution and a performance from Lowri’s School of Dance.

Western Telegraph: Ken takes centre stage at Lowri's School of Dance float at Fishguard Carnival

There were also fairground stalls; bouncy castles a barbecue and refreshments.

Winners of the fancy dress were:

 

Over 16s: 1st - Louise Wilkinson and Melina Jones.

11-16s 1st - Poppy Roach.

Under 11s 1st - Poppy Armstrong.

“It was a great community event,” said one delighted attendee. “It is always a great afternoon, but this year’s carnival excelled itself.

“Thanks to Fishguard and District Round Table for putting it on and to all those who attended and made the effort with floats and dressing up.”