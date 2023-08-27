Hundreds of people lined the streets of Fishguard and Goodwick to watch as the carnival procession set off from Goodwick Moor car park, travelling through Goodwick before being joined by Samba Doc band at the top of the hill into Fishguard.

Samba Doc led the procession of eight floats and walking fancy dress entries up West Street, onto High Street and into Lota Park.

The party music continued at the end of the parade with Goodwick Brass Band belting out some toe-tapping tunes.

The Sea Cadet’s TS Peaky, named in honour of dedicated commanding officer Lieutenant Chris Peak who sadly died earlier this year, was the winning float.

The Shamrock pub came second and Lowri Jones School of Dance third.

Ruthie’s Café with its Grease the Musical themed window won best shop window.

The fun continued into the afternoon with music from the ever-popular Welsh Whisperer; four piece rock band Tin Man Revolution and a performance from Lowri’s School of Dance.

There were also fairground stalls; bouncy castles a barbecue and refreshments.

Winners of the fancy dress were:

Over 16s: 1st - Louise Wilkinson and Melina Jones.

11-16s 1st - Poppy Roach.

Under 11s 1st - Poppy Armstrong.

“It was a great community event,” said one delighted attendee. “It is always a great afternoon, but this year’s carnival excelled itself.

“Thanks to Fishguard and District Round Table for putting it on and to all those who attended and made the effort with floats and dressing up.”