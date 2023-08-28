Packed with innovative and award-winning restaurants, pubs and producers, the county has a bountiful number of culinary professionals, all passionate about promoting local food and produce.

And a fine selection from the county and beyond will be joining food broadcaster, chef and festival patron Angela Gray for the festival at the Town Moor, Narberth, on September 23 and 24.

Festival patron Angela Gray, (Image: Narberth Food Festival)

Local chefs set to take to the food theatre stage include Michelle Evans, of Paternoster Farm, near Pembroke, whose offering was named among the Good Food Guide’s ‘100 Best Local Restaurants of 2023’.

Also gaining plaudits is The Angel in Narberth, where Haverfordwest born and raised Michael Inker, leads the kitchen brigade. The 18th century coaching inn has once again been shortlisted for a Good Food Award with voting underway for the 2024 awards.

Inker honed his skills in a variety of kitchens and took courses at prestigious institutions to expand his experiences and is passionate about giving customers a taste of the best.

Orsola Muscia and Michael Inker are amongst the chefs serving up the festival demonstrations, (Image: Narberth Food Festival)

He said: “Starting my journey in the hospitality industry back in 2013 as a front-of-house team member, I swiftly discovered my true calling resided within the kitchen. I had the honour of training under some great chefs in Pembrokeshire.

“Now, as a proud member of the Angel family for over a year, I love working in Narberth, nestled amidst exceptional suppliers. I get the opportunity to handpick the finest produce for our daily specials.”

Orsola Muscia, aka The Tailor Made Chef, spent 19 years cooking for Eton College and VIPs as a private chef and has a passion for sharing knowledge and skills.

Now based near Narberth, she has worked with several councils to help families cook healthy meals and regularly runs cookery lessons to share her passion for food and cooking.

Jonathan Williams, the man behind the Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company, Cafe Môr and The Old Point House, Angle, will be joined by head chef Charlie Cowgill-Pang to share their passion for what our coast has to offer.

Jonathan Williams and Charlie Cowgill-Pang of Cafe Mor. (Image: Narberth Food Festival)

The pub specialises in Pembrokeshire seafood and innovative seaweed dishes, claiming to be the “first pub to have its own secret sea garden”, while Williams’ first book The Little Laverbread Book was published this month. Part recipe book, part memoir it is said to be an homage to “the most marvellous ingredient in the world”.

Narberth Food Festival committee chairman Colin Russell said: “Here in Pembrokeshire we have some of the best of Welsh food and drink to be found.

"We are delighted to be able to offer a platform for local producers and chefs to share their successes and passion while also giving festival goers a taste of the superb offerings they can find on their doorstep.”

Narberth Food Festival takes place on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the Town Moor, Narberth, Pembrokeshire.

The event includes chef demonstrations, talks, tastings, live music, bar, street food, 40+ food stalls and more. Entry costs £5 each day with children (under 16s) free.

For more information, see www.narberthfoodfestival.com