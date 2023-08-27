Contemporary Welsh landscape artist Sarah Jane Brown has reached the finals of the Art Unlimited Open Art Competition 2023.

Her painting was selected by a panel of four skilled judges including Lady Victoria Conran and global president of Christie’s Auctioneers, Jussi Pylkkanen.

Select finalists will have their work loaded onto Christie’s live website and viewed by their global art buyers. The winner will take home a £2500 prize and with smaller prizes o £500 and £300 also on offer.

Sarah Jane will find out how she has done at an awards ceremony at the Bridport Art Centre on Friday, September 15.

Her work will then be part of the Open Art Exhibition at Art Unlimited Gallery, Bridport, from September 16 to 27.

Sarah Jane, whose studio is based in Brawdy, takes inspiration from the coastal landscape of her Pembrokeshire home, drawing on emotions experienced whilst walking in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

“Our surroundings form a part of us. They shape our perceptions, thoughts and ideals. There is something about being immersed in nature that gives clarity and focus to the space within,” she said.

“I am thrilled that my painting On the Reef has resonated with the judges and reached the finals of the Art Unlimited Open Art Competition.”

Sarah Jane studied Fine Art Painting at the West Wales School of the Arts, graduating with a first-class honours degree.

In 2020 she was awarded full membership to the Guild Society of Artists, acknowledging the consistently high standard of her work.

She has exhibited widely across the UK and overseas and her work is collected internationally.

Another painting by Sarah Jane has been selected to feature in this year's Royal Society of Marine Artists Exhibition in London and will be on display at Mall Galleries from September 21 to the 30.

Current work can be seen at her North Pembrokeshire Open Studios event until September 2 and also at Haverhub until September 30.

Sarah Jane holds also workshops for adults in her Pembrokeshire art studio.

For more information, visit her website sjbfineart.com, follow @sjbfineart on Instagram or sign up for her newsletter https://bit.ly/SJBnewsletter.