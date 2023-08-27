The trio had been in the water for more than half an hour when they were spotted by an onlooker with binoculars from the cliff top.

The onlooker alerted Milford Haven Coastguard who paged both St Davids RNLI all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley and Little Haven inshore lifeboat to the scene just before 2.19pm.

The small dinghy with three people on board had launched from Solva harbour but capsized off Pointz Castle beach.

Once the Mayday was broadcast, numerous other vessels responded, with Newgale beach lifeguards first on scene.

The lifeguards managed to pull one casualty from the water and onto their jet ski rescue sled. The two remaining casualties were rescued from the water by local vessels, who also secured the sinking dinghy by its bowline.

Arriving on scene, St Davids and Little Haven volunteer crews brought all the casualties onboard the Tamar class lifeboat where they administered casualty care, warm blankets and drinks.

This could have very easily been a tragic event. “Despite the calm conditions, these casualties spent over half an hour in the water before the alarm was raised, and it was very difficult to spot the casualties in the sea,” said Will Chant, RNLI coxswain for St Davids RNLI Lifeboat.

With the trio safely aboard, the next task was to see if the dinghy could be saved. Some careful manoeuvring of the casualty vessel between the two lifeboats allowed St Davids RNLI to use a salvage pump to drain the majority of the water from the vessel.

Little Haven crew emptied the remaining water using a bailer and bucket before towing the casualty dinghy back to Solva harbour, with St Davids lifeboat as escort.

Little Haven inshore lifeboat transferred the three casualties ashore, along with the remaining sailing equipment that had been salvaged from the sea.

St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team was waiting at Solva harbour to assist. St Davids all-weather lifeboat then escorted Little Haven inshore lifeboat back across St Brides Bay to Little Haven before returning to station and rehousing at 4.45pm.

“It is vital that people wear lifejackets if heading to sea,” added Will. “And vessels should have a means of calling for help, such as a waterproof pouch for a mobile, VHF radio and a personal locator beacon.

“This rescue had a positive outcome thanks to the response from everyone involved.”