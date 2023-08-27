Sea Trust has warned that approaching seal pups can be potentially fatal as they are not able to swim until they are more than three weeks old but will still enter the sea if they are scared.

The charity has said that the mothers will sometimes leave their pups for a small amount of time but will not usually abandon it.

“Seal pups are now being born in Pembrokeshire's coves,” said Sea Trust director Cliff Benson.

“Seal mothers will often leave their pups alone on beaches for a short period. These pups can be incredibly noisy and can seem distressed. This does not mean that the pup has been abandoned.

“Please do not approach the pup, as they are easily startled by humans and can rush into the water.

“Seal pups cannot swim for the first three weeks of their lives, so this can be life-threatening.”

Sea Trust advises keeping far away and keeping dogs on a lead. Getting too close to the pup can also scare the mother away and lead to the pup being abandoned.

The charity says that by keeping your distance you are also keeping yourself safe.

“Seals may look cute but they give a nasty bite which will get infected with bacteria from their mouths,” said Cliff. “This has led to people being hospitalised.”

If the seal is injured; if you have observed the pup for 24 hours and there has been no sign of the mother; if the seal is malnourished pup and looks thin with a visible neck or if it has fully moulted and seems very small and lethargic it may need help.

If you believe a seal pup needs assistance, you should call Welsh Marine Life Rescue on 01646 692943, 07970 285086.

For areas outside of Pembrokeshire call British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546.

There is more information on Sea Trust’s website seatrust.org.uk/wildlife.../general-advice.

The Seal Code of Conduct is available as part of the Pembrokeshire Marine Code pembrokeshiremarinecode.org.uk.