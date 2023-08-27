SION Daniels was the winner of the third and final race of the Poppit Sands 5k, with the Llanelli AC runner finishing the race in a time of 17.53.
Sarn Helen Running Club's Samuel Harrison and Dylan Lewis completed the podium places in respective times of 18:10 and 18:20.
The fastest runners in the Open Female Race were Hannah Knight in 20:55, Polly Summers in 22:05 and Josie Knight in 22:54.
In total there were 102 juniors and 121 adults competing in the final race, organised by Cardigan Running Club, which saw them complete two laps of the beach located near Cardigan in near perfect weather conditions.
Poppit Sands 5km Adults Race 3 Results:
1st Sion Daniels, Open Male (18-39) Llanelli AC 17:53.4;
2nd Samuel Harrison, Open Male (18-39) Sarn Helen 18:10.7;
3rd Dylan Lewis, M40 (40-49) Sarn Helen 18:20.6;
4th Janos Vranek Open Male (18-39) Aberystwyth AC 18:25.5;
5th Andres Jones, M40 (40-49) 18:33.1;
6th Steffan Davies. YM (14-17) Carmarthan Harriers 18:37.9;
7th Ollie Minton, Open Male (18-39) NBLRs 18:38.5;
8th Roscoe Howell, M40 (40-49) Pembrokeshire Harriers 18:41.4;
9th Daniel Jones, Open Male (18-39) Sarn Helen 18:51.0;
10th Daniel Colman, Open Male (18-39) Avon Valley Runners 19:11.3.
Category Results:
Open Female (18-39)
1st Hannah Knight, PANVAC 20:55.9;2nd Polly Summers, Sarn Helen 22:05.7; 3rd Josie Knight, PANVAC 22:54.2; 4th Sophia Barker, Lou Summers Running 25:52; 5th Elin Jones, Sarn Helen 26:18.0.
Female 45 (45-54)
1st Adele Henkes 23:56.0; 2nd Jane Morgan. Sevenoakes AC 28:41.7; 3rd Alison Friggiths, Pembrokeshire Harriers 29:29.1; 4th Llinos Davies 30:34.2; 5th Claire Williams 35:40.4.
Male 50 (50-59)
1st Jamie Biggs 19:53.2; 2nd Alec Williams 20:25.5; 3rd Steve Williams 21:13.7; 4th Huw Davies 21:38.4; 5th Robert Sommerville 22:09.5.
Female 35 (35-44)
1st Dee Jolly 21:57.9; 2nd Cai Batchelor 23:07.7; 3rd Nia Davies 25:24.9; 4th Sarah Nicholas 25:55.0; 5th Gwen Morril 26:43.3.
Male 40 (40-49)
1st Dylan Lewis 18:20.6; 2nd Andres Jones 18:33.1; 3rd Roscoe Howell 18:41.4; 4th Marten Jones 19:28.0; 5th Felipe Jones 19:35.0.
Male 60 (60+)
1st David Evans 22:55.8; 2nd Paul Hayes 23:54.9; 3rd Paul Colman 25:20.7; 4th Tony Hall 26:12.4; 5th Mark Underhill 26:32.7.
Female 55 (55+)
1st Lindy Geyer 22:27.6; 2nd Julie Williams 23:46.5; 3rd Mary Anthony 23:48.7; 4th Delyth Crimes 23:51.2; 5th Liz Pugh 27:20.3.
Youth Female (14-17)
1st Faith Randerson 27:09.4; 2nd Zoe May 27:29.2; 3rd Alice Davies 27:32.6.
Youth Male (14-17)
1st Steffan Davies 18:37.9; 2nd Osian James YM 14-17; 3rd Dean Thomas 19:42.4.
