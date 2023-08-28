The white Ford was stolen from the Home James depot early on Sunday afternoon (August 27).

The taxi operators released details of the theft on social media and numerous reports were subsequently made to Dyfed-Powys Police of a car, which fitted its description, driving ‘erratically’ through Pembrokeshire.

The car was tracked by police as it made its way through Pembrokeshire and into Haverfordwest. It is understood that this was where it was eventually stopped by police and the occupants arrested.

If anyone has any information concerning the incident, they are asked to pass all information on to Dyfed-Powys Police.

“We want to thank everyone who took the time to contact the police and report the dangerous driving,” commented Home James on social media.

“Thankfully, nobody was hurt.”