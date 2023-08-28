The message involved an incident on the A483 near Newtown on Sunday afternoon (August 27).

The Welsh name for Newtown is Drenewydd, however the police text read as Drenwydd. This undoubtedly led to a translatory confusion.

“The emergency services are dealing with an incident on the A483 – Way to secure the Lord,” read the Facebook translation.

Dyfed-Powys Police went on to urge motorists, in the original Welsh post, to avoid the area or use an alternative route. But once again the Facebook translation missed the plot stating, ‘Avoid the area and come along to the library please’.

The errors caused widespread hilarity with Facebook followers.

“I hope they managed to secure the Lord,” commented one reader while another wondered which library everyone was supposed to go to.

The Dyfed-Powys Police Facebook post ended with a disclaimer from the authority concerning any errors that may occur in their Facebook translations.

“Please note that any automatic translation of this text is provided by Facebook, not by Dyfed-Powys Police, and may contain errors,” they stated. “For the English language version of this post, please visit our page.”