A call was made to UK Coastguard at around 4.40pm on Sunday, August 27, that the mother and her child had got into difficulty after being swept away between the middle island and pier beach.

It is understood that the boy was swimming past the pier when he got caught by the tide and began to get carried out.

“We could hear him shouting for help,” commented a bystander.

“A woman was already in the water and she began swimming out after him.

“It all happened very quickly, and even though the sea looked very calm at the time, the tides can still be dangerous.

“We’re just so lucky to have the RNLI volunteers who give up their time to keep us safe."

The coastguard was called, and Mumbles Lifeboat was subsequently launched within minutes.

A boy and a woman were rescued by RNLI at Mumbles on Sunday afternoon. (Image: Newsquest)

“We managed to locate the mother and child 200-metres downstream after they were swept off-shore,” commented Lifeboat Helm, Matthew Williams.

“We took both casualties to the inshore lifeboat station for assessment and there is no doubt that they were extremely lucky.

“The tidal flow between the islands can exceed walking pace so we would always advise anyone not to swim in the area, as it’s far too easy to get caught out by the incoming tide.

"And if anyone does get trapped by the tide, it’s advisable to wait for help rather than trying to walk ashore.”

This was the second call-out for the Mumbles lifeboat crew on Sunday after a yacht had earlier got its propeller fouled in Oxwich Bay.

The vessel with two adults and two children onboard was taken in tow to the safety of the River Tawe.