"Over 5,000 people visited the show throughout the day and the number of vehicles that turned up to exhibit was tremendous," he said.

"The overflow car park was full by 12.30pm with the result that one of our neighbouring farmers very kindly offered to move his sheep from a field to enable it to be used for parking."

But as the visitors continued to arrive throughout the afternoon, the sheep had to be moved once again to enable a third overflow car park to be set up in another field.

This year's event attracted over 170 tractors and over 100 vintage cars as well as a large number of landrovers and motorbikes. The grass mowing and ploughing demonstrations also generated considerble interest throughout the day.

This was Andrew's second show as chairman after taking over during the covid pademic.

"We're extremely fortunate in having an exceptionally strong committee and a team of very hard-working volunteers," he said. "And it's thanks to these people who work behind the scenes that show continues to be such a great succes."

Profits from the show will be shared between a league of 22 charities.

Steam roller owner Jeff James (front left), with his son Gareth, driver Nick Jones and granddaughters Lottie Mai and Lucy Mackintosh. (Image: Joe Absalom)