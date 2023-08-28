There was huge disappointment earlier this month when weather forced the cancellation of the first ‘Spec’.

All hopes were then pinned on the only other Spectacular of the summer, yesterday evening, Sunday August 27.

Tenby Round Table, the organisers of the charity event, had been keeping an eye on the weather all week and were relieved to be able to announce on Sunday morning that they were going ahead at 3pm.

Cllr Dai Morgan, the mayor of Tenby, declared the Spectacular open, and although there was some drizzle in the afternoon, it failed to dampen the enthusiasm of performers and spectators

A dry evening brought out the crowds in force to enjoy the music, entertainment and stmosphere in the harbour, hosted by DJ Steve Briers, which concluded with the 10pm fireworks display by award-winning Welsh company Bright Sparks Fireworks.

Weather conditions were ideal for the fireworks display. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Applause echoed around the harbour and seafront at the conclusion of the display, which was described as 'amazing' and 'fantastic', with many people saying it was the finest ever seen over Tenby Harbour,

Tenby Round Table posted on Facebook after the event: "Thank you so much to everyone who came to support our Summer Spectacular!

"The funds you’ve donated will help a huge range of local charities and good causes!

"If you enjoyed the day but weren’t able to put some money in a bucket please consider donating via PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick...

"While our members and volunteers are happy to give up their own time to put on these events it is vital that that continue to raise funds to help us support our communities. If you want to help keep them going in future years please support them!"