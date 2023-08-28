On August 29, 1923, Major-General Stanley F Mott, CB, first unveiled the cenotaph at the southern end of Victoria Gardens.

Designed around the Whitehall model, although is naturally smaller in stature, it has continued to remind the townspeople of the fallen heroes from both the First and Second World Wars as well as those who sacrificed their lives in the Falklands Conflict and Afghanistan.

The commemoration service took place on Sunday afternoon, August 27, led by the Rev Alan Kent, and was attended by Ceredigion MP Ben Lake, members of the Royal British Legion, the mayor of Cardigan, Cllr Sian Maehrlein, her consort Cllr David Maehrlein and members of Cardigan Town Council.

“This was a very special and important event where the people of the town were able to gather together and pay a special tribute to the local soldiers who gave their lives for their country,” commented Cllr Sian Maehrlein.

Mayor of Cardigan and consort Sian and David Maehrlein pictured with a programme from the unveiling of the cenotaph 100 years ago (Image: Stuart Ladd)

British Legion flag bearers at the cenotaph on Sunday (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The service of commemoration was led by the Rev Alan Kent (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Mayor and Consort of Cardigan with members of the town council MP Ben Lake and Royal British Legion representatives at the cenotaph on Sunday (Image: Stuart Ladd)