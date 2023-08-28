Cardigan's fallen soldiers were remembered with honour on Sunday afternoon when a commemorative service took place at the town's cenotaph to mark the hundredth year since the monument's unveiling.
On August 29, 1923, Major-General Stanley F Mott, CB, first unveiled the cenotaph at the southern end of Victoria Gardens.
Designed around the Whitehall model, although is naturally smaller in stature, it has continued to remind the townspeople of the fallen heroes from both the First and Second World Wars as well as those who sacrificed their lives in the Falklands Conflict and Afghanistan.
The commemoration service took place on Sunday afternoon, August 27, led by the Rev Alan Kent, and was attended by Ceredigion MP Ben Lake, members of the Royal British Legion, the mayor of Cardigan, Cllr Sian Maehrlein, her consort Cllr David Maehrlein and members of Cardigan Town Council.
“This was a very special and important event where the people of the town were able to gather together and pay a special tribute to the local soldiers who gave their lives for their country,” commented Cllr Sian Maehrlein.
