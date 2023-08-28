"This is a wonderful opportunity for people to see the plans and the layout of the new development and will also give new, interested individuals the opportunity to find out what the project entails,” explained Cris Tomos, chairman of the Heritage and Housing co-operative.

Cris Tomos went on to say that the project stems back to 2003 when locals began looking into the formation of a Community Land Trust. By 2006, the former Hermon primary school building was forced to close and, after the establishment of a co-operative society that issued a community share offer, it was bought in 2008 and turned into a community centre known as Canolfan Hermon.

This allowed many new groups to form and use the community centre to hold Action Plan meetings coordinated by the rural development charity PLANED.

The locals then went on to establish the Cwm Arian Renewable Energy cooperative with many environmental pilot projects and putting up a 700kw wind turbine and in 2021 Y Stiwdio cooperative project began to be built as an eco-timber frame building with hempcrete walls.

After Brynmyrnach was forced to close its doors in 2022 as a result of roof deterioration, the community set up a Heritage and Housing Trust to take on the building and offer affordable housing on the first floor with a Heritage Centre and pop-up café on the ground floor.

“It’s fantastic to see another cooperative in the village, and as a small, rural community we have embraced the creation of these new cooperatives as a solution to retain services and amenities in the area," added Cris Tomos.

The Brynmyrnach display takes place this Saturday, September 2, at Y Stiwdio, Hermon between 10am and 1pm where coffee, tea and cake will be served.