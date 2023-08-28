After being forced to brave the elements for their arduous walk to school in the neighbouring village of Llangwm, their parents had to fight tooth and nail to persuade the County Council to build a school of their own intheir village.

Then, once the brand new school was up and running, the children were traumatised by a terrifying headteacher who, during her very first week in office, caned six children and expelled two more, on the understanding that you' could beat learning into the little ones'.

Once again the long-suffering mothers came to the rescue and drove the evil head out of the village by banging their saucepans and ringing their bells.

These fascinating insights into the village’s yesteryear have been discovered by former resident Brian Griffin who has now handed his research over to the Hook History Society who will feature it in their September exhibition.

“It’s difficult to believe some of the things that went on back in the day,” commented Mr Griffin.

“As that headteacher went through the gate for the very last time, she was confronted by a mob of angry women and this was undoubtedly their day of retribution.

“As she strode defiantly down Furzy Hill towards Hook bridge she was surrounded by an angry, swearing, yelling mob swelled by the children who had just come out of school, and the women were carrying saucepans and frying pans which they banged loudly together while others rang bells.”

Following her removal from the school by the Education Authority much more appropriate heads were appointed, the school’s reputation soared, and attendance and achievement awards soon became the order of the day.

Mr Griffin went on to say that after the First World War, the County Highway Authority finally relented and built a road linking Hook with the main road to the market town of Haverfordwest, however the villagers had to continue fighting tooth and nail to persuade the County Council to open a school.

“Prior to this, 70 or more children had to walk in all weathers to neighbouring Llangwm,” he said.

“And what made it worse, a school for the children of Hook was even being vehemently opposed by the Vicar of Llangwm.”

These fascinating insights and a whole load will be covered in the exhibition that takes place in Hook Sports Club between September 12 and 15.