Anthony Howarth has been requesting alternative accommodation for the past six years after noticing patches of black mould in the main bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

Earlier this year he was invited to view another property however he discovered that this, too, had visible patches of dampness which would have further exacerbated his breathing difficulties.

Now, despite reassurances from the county council that alternative, damp-free accommodation will be found, he fears that he is heading towards yet another winter of waiting.

“This bungalow isn’t fit for purpose,” Anthony Howarth told the Western Telegraph from the property at Jogram Avenue in Pembroke.

“Twelve months after we first moved into the property around six years ago, damp patches began showing through the paint.

"This suggested that instead of treating the damp problems, the patches had been just painted over with special paint. But naturally this doesn’t solve the problem and so the damp continued to show through.

“Six years on and problem has got worse and worse, to the extent that one of the walls in the main bedroom is completely black with mould and damp as is the bathroom floor and the kitchen walls and cupboards.”

Anthony Howarth went on to say that he has a serious lung disease which requires him to use three separate inhalers on a regular basis.

He also has osteoarthritis which has extended throughout his body and his joints, for which he has to take a total of 22 different medicines on a daily basis.

“As a result of the osteoarthritis, I’m severely disabled and housebound,” he continued.

“My wife, Kristina, is my full-time carer, and she’s trying to do as much as she possibly can to keep the damp at bay.

"She’s forever trying to bleach it and clean it off, but when the damp is coming through the walls, there’s very little that can be done to remedy the problem.”

Anthony Howarth has been a resident of Pembrokeshire since 1990 when he ran a small chain of fishing tackle and sporting goods shops in Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Fishguard.

“I had to stop working because of my health and I'm now trying to do as much as I can to stay as strong and as healthy as possible, given the extent of my illnesses," he said.

“But when we’re having to live in conditions such as these, it’s tough.

“We feel that we’re being fobbed off by the council as nothing is being done to help us.”

Pembrokeshire County council’s housing department has been asked to comment on the situation.