According to people on board, strong winds from the storm blew the top deck off, broke the anchors and sent them careering into a freight vessel.

One passenger has described the moment the storm hit as “the scariest moment of my life”.

The debris from the crash, including broken equipment, could be seen from right outside her balcony window, just as they were drifting towards another vessel.

They explained that the captain had raised the alert and sent the crew to their stations, informing passengers that the incident was not a drill. “We did that, and crew were running around in life jackets looking panicked!”

The passengers were informed that they should stay in their cabins and await further instructions from the captain.

“We are now all confined to our cabins at the moment and waiting for more information. We are still stuck on the ship with no idea what’s happening,” said the passenger.

Many people onboard the Britannia are currently being treated for injuries after the incident.

The ship had been pulled out of port and was being anchored just outside to avoid any further damage to the port should the storm hit again.

One passenger said she was so terrified by the incident and will be getting off the ship as soon as possible and returning home.

The cruise had only departed Southampton on August 18, and was hit on Sunday morning.

Numerous passengers were reportedly stuck in the cruise terminal with no food or water during the incident. Those on board have since been told they will be returning to port to collect these people.

“It looks like we will be sailing again,” one passenger said. “But what a horrifying experience! I’m not sure I can stay on.”

The storm reportedly also caused the destruction of a holiday resort in Mallorca, destroying sun loungers by sending them flying into the pool.

A P&O spokesperson said: “On Sunday 27 August, P&O Cruises Britannia was impacted by severe weather when alongside in Palma de Mallorca.

"Following inspections, our third-party surveyor has confirmed that one of Britannia’s lifeboats has sustained structural issues and cannot be repaired onboard.

"We are so sorry but these extraordinary circumstances mean that the ship is required, by maritime regulation, to return to Southampton with a reduced number of people on board.

"A limited number of guests and crew on board have been advised that they will be leaving the ship and will be returned to Southampton (or their starting point) by flight and transfer. The guests remaining on board will be able to enjoy the entertainment and activities scheduled for the remainder of their trip."