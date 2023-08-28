The Stroke Short Mat Bowls held its first session in Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre on October 21, 2021.

Initially, it was funded through Bowls Wales and was a collaboration between the centre, Bowls Wales and the Stroke Association.

Now, the club has become independently sustainable through subscriptions from attendees and support from volunteers and the local community.

It was seen as an ideal way for stroke survivors and their family carers to socialise whilst enjoying gentle exercise.

The group continues to go from strength to strength with 16 stroke survivors attending the weekly sessions held on Friday mornings at the Community Centre.

The role played by trustees and volunteers at the centre has been key in its success and continued popularity.

Those who play come from all over Pembrokeshire and the standard of Short Mat Bowls being played has improved considerably since the group was first established.

The club also has strong links with the local Stroke Unit at Withybush Hospital who will refer those who have experienced a stroke and can benefit from attending these sessions.

As the second anniversary of the group approaches it is hoped that these sessions will also act as the main stroke group across the county.

Anyone wishing to know more should contact Peter at Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre on 07377652328 or by email jelpot1@icloud.com.