The call was made just before 11.30am on Thursday, August 24, that a person requested urgent assistance.

“We were able to manoeuvre straight into the lagoon and we provided oxygen support to the casualty along with the St Davids coastguard volunteers who already had the situation under control,” commented St Davids RNLI coxswain, Will Chant.

The crew were assisted throughout the operation by all-weather lifeboat crew member Dr Roger Scofield who travelled to the scene by car together with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and an ambulance.

Once the chief paramedic was satisfied with the situation, the casualty was evacuated by the land-based teams to the waiting ambulance.

Also in attendance was Will Chant’s wife, Lottie who attended in her capacity as St Davids Fire and Rescue officer.

Just after 4am the following day, Friday, August 25, St Davids RNLI responded to a PAN PAN distress call after a yacht got into difficulties two miles southwest of South Bishop Lighthouse.

The all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley launched into the darkness and was quickly on scene in calm conditions. Upon assessment of the situation, Coxswain Will Chant decided a tow to Milford Haven was the best course of action to enable repair of the yacht's engine.

Once the charity’s lifeboat was south of Skomer island, Milford Haven coastguard requested Angle RNLI take over the tow to ensure good operational cover was maintained along the north Pembrokeshire coast.

“Both these lifeboat launches proved firsts for members of our volunteer crew, with recently qualified Chris Edwards as deputy mechanic on the South Bishop light house rescue and crew member Sarah Kirby’s first shout on the inshore lifeboat,” added Will Chant.

“Although this was a particularly busy day, we always train to ensure that we can continue saving lives at sea 24 hours a day.”