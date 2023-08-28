Torch Theatre in Milford Haven gave the public a chance to learn more about the theatre at the Pembrokeshire County Show earlier this month.

The theatre had a stall alongside the Port of Milford Haven at the Milford Waterfront Market marquee and the marketing team were on hand to meet visitors and let them know what is going on at the theatre, from shows to weekly and monthly events.

Chelsey Gillard, the theatre’s artistic director, said: “The Torch Theatre was delighted to join the Port of Milford Haven at the Pembrokeshire County Show.

"Our team loves getting out and about across the county, connecting with different people and spreading the word about all the brilliant activity that happens at the Torch.”

Charlotte Spencer, senior marketing manager at Torch Theatre, said: “Having a stall at the Pembrokeshire County Show proved to be a great opportunity to meet our supporters.

"We promoted our productions such as Private Lives and Beauty and the Beast and it was fabulous to meet everyone.”

Alongside showing what was on offer, the theatre showcased its youth and community work and will be developing its stall for the 2024 Pembrokeshire County Show with the introduction of a community involvement project.