Sarah Jane Brown’s oil painting of a wave will be in the Royal Society of Marine Artists annual exhibition at Mall Galleries, London.

On her work – which is inspired by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park for emotionally charged and thought-provoking oil paintings – Sarah Jane said: “Getting outside gives us a different perspective.

"Science can even prove that shifting our focus to a panoramic view or looking towards the horizon has a calming effect on our brains and even our physiology.

"Even a simple gaze up at the sky offers us a momentary experience of infinity!

On her painting being chosen, she said: “It is exciting that my painting ‘A clear direction’ has been selected for this year’s Royal Society of Marine Artists exhibition, and I look forward to seeing it on display and sharing that sense of perspective at the Mall Galleries.”

The exhibition at the Mall Galleries is open to the public from September 21 to 30, 2023, and is available to preview online from Thursday, August 31.

Another of Sarah Jane’s paintings, titles ‘On the reef’ has been named as a finalist in the Art Unlimited Open Art Competition 2023.

She said: “I am thrilled that my painting ‘On the reef’ has resonated with the judges and reached the finals of the Art Unlimited Open Art Competition.”

The winners will be announced on Friday, September 15 at Bridport Art Centre, with an exhibition at the Art Unlimited Gallery in Bridport between September 17 and 27.