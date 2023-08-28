He walked over to the fridge, opened the door, and took a photograph of the shelves stacked full of fresh foods.

“This little boy knew that possibly for the first time in his entire life, there would be food for him to eat,” said Melany Evans who is service manager for Pembrokeshire County Council’s ‘Looked After Children’.

“Similarly another little boy who came into care in Pembrokeshire was always going to the fridge and helping himself to whatever he could find. His foster carer found out that this was because he didn’t believe that food would be given to him at mealtimes because of the neglect he’d suffered throughout this life.”

Listening to the children, observing their behaviour and encouraging them to share their feelings is one of the pivotal ways in which foster carers can help these children overcome their fears and social inhibitions.

But sadly Pembrokeshire, like every other county throughout the UK, is crying out for foster carers. There are currently just over 240 children in the county who are in need of a foster parent.

Last year the county’s target for carers was 77; this year the figure has escalated to 93.

The shortage means that many Pembrokeshire children will be forced to leave their home county and possibly even their siblings as they are sent further afield in their quest for care. If they’re lucky they will be teamed up with a foster carer, but all too often the shortage means they will placed in residential units along with three or four other children they do not know.

“And this can make things so tough for the children,” continued Melany. “They will have made friends at school, they may be part of a local football team and of course they will be attached to their brothers or sisters. But most foster carers only have one spare bedroom which means they only have space for one foster child. As a result, the children are split up.”

Children can be fostered as newborn babies right up to the age of 18. The four main categories are:-

Long term - for children who can no longer live at home and need a new foster family for their safety and future development;

Short term - which can vary in length from a day, a month or a year while plans for the child’s future are still being made;

Respite - which is tailored around children with disabilities enabling their parents to have a break for a day, overnight, a weekend or a week and Parent and child - where the foster carer can support the child’s natural parent or parents if they are not quite ready to raise a child on their own.

Melissa Noot was just 18 months old when she was fostered by a family in Milford Haven. Now 22, she is acting as an advisor for Voices From Care Cymru, which aims to support children in care across Wales.

“I’ve been with the same family for 21 years and they’ve given me a home, they’ve introduced me to so many things in life that I would never have had the opportunity to discover and they’ve given me that great stability in my life,” she said.

“They’ve made me who I am today – without them, my life would be so completely different.”

Melissa’s sentiments are echoed by Linda Baldry who has been a foster carer, along with her husband Phil, for over 30 years, during which she has fostered over 350 children. She currently fosters three, including foster daughter Elena Saunders.

“No kid needs to go through the pain or the problems that some of these kids have to endure, and this is why I’ve fostered these past 30 years,” she said.

“No one has asked me to do it. I do it because I love it. My own mum taught me how to be a really good mother and this is something that I’ve carried on doing. I’ve met the most amazing kids over the years and I’m still in touch with so many of them.

“The fulfilment they’ve given me is tremendous.”

If anyone is interested in finding out more about Foster Wales Pembrokeshire they can ring 01437 774650 or visit the website on pembrokeshire.fosterwales.gov.wales