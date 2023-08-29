The pup was spotted on Monday (August 28), floating in a pool at the Witches Cauldron (Pwll y Wrach), near Ceibwr in north Pembrokeshire.

“We don’t know what caused the death of this baby, but there has been a continuous presence of people in the Cauldron this past week or so, and not many positive responses to requests not to go in the water,” commented a Sea Trust Wales spokesperson.

Warnings were first issued several weeks ago when the first pups of the season were spotted around Pembrokeshire’s coves.

The Trust asked people to refrain from swimming or kayaking in and around the Witches Cauldron between mid-August and November and stressed that approaching pups can be potentially fatal as they are unable to swim until they are at least three weeks old.

If they are scared or distressed by human activity, then they will enter the sea and are in danger of drowning.

“We’re asking everyone to please respect the signs which ask everyone not to swim or kayak in the Cauldron between mid-August and November,” added Sea Trust Wales. “This will allow our seals a safe space to pup.”

The Trust confirmed that seals have been spotted in the area in recent days looking for a safe place to pup. The Cauldron is one of their favourite places and has been used as a pupping site in previous years.

Meanwhile local wildlife enthusiasts are questioning people’s insistence on disturbing the pups at such a young age.

”What is happening?” asked one concerned woman on social media.

“Historically people used to respect the breeding seals and their pups and give them plenty of space, both in Pwll y Wrach and on the beach at Ceibwr. “Is this [disturbance] due to increased footfall or is it because of their lack of knowledge?”

Others are implying that the harm is being caused to the pups as a result of people’s ignorance.

“People possibly don’t know what, and how, to behave around the wildlife. Education is one of many ways to help people understand how to do this correctly.”

Meanwhile Sea Trust is urging people to keep far away from the pups and keep all dogs on a lead.

If you believe a seal pup needs assistance, you should call Welsh Marine Life Rescue on 01646 692943, 07970 285086.

For areas outside of Pembrokeshire call British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546.