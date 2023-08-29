The movement has broken the jelly-mould and moved on with the times, embracing issues, campaigns and matters that concern them and their wider communities.

Now, the Pembrokeshire Federation of Women’s Institute (PFWI) has announced plans to launch a brand new WI in the county, tailored around the ladies in the Narberth area.

“It’s been a few years since a new WI has opened within Pembrokeshire, and after careful consideration the committee has decided to hold a first meeting in Narberth,” said Kathryn Wilkins, Chair of PFWI Membership Committee.

“But we then we hope to be able to open other WIS around the county and are keen to hear from anyone who would like to set one up in their particular area.”

The WI is the largest voluntary women’s organisation in the UK that plays a unique role in providing women with education opportunities and the chance to build new skills, to take part in a wide variety of activities and to campaign on issues that matter to them as well as their communities.

The WI is also a place where people can meet regularly, make new friends, and make a difference in your community.

Currently there are over 40 WIs across the county of Pembrokeshire.

The first Narberth WI public meeting will take place at the Balcony Room, Queen’s Hall, Narberth on September 21, 2023. The meeting begins at 7.30pm and is expected to end at around 9pm. Light refreshments will be served.

If anyone would ike to find out more about establishing a new WI branch in Pembrokeshire, they should contact the PFWI on 01437 768674 or email : info@pembrokeshirewi.org.uk