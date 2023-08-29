Wales & West Utilities will begin the £300,000 investment work on Monday, September 4, and say the work is essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses and keeping people warm.

The work will involve upgrading gas pipes around the Station Road area of the town and is set to be completed in March 2024.

During the work, there will be a traffic management scheme in place, which has been agreed with Carmarthenshire County Council.

This will be used when it is required and any motorists driving around the area should allow for sufficient travel time.

Adam Smith will be managing the upgrade work for Wales & West Utilities. He said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Carmarthenshire.

"Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“We know that working areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

"We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Anyone with any queries about the work can contact Wales & West Utilities on 0800 912 2999 or via social media.

Anyone who suspects the presence of carbon monoxide or smells gas should call the company on 0800 111 999, which is available 24/7.