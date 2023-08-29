Over the last six years, Haverhub in Haverfordwest has seen the town’s former derelict post office site, complete with warehouses and courtyard, turn into a thriving hub, re-purposing and fully renovating the main Grade II Listed building.

The spaces now support a wide variety of events which operate between six and seven days and evenings a week.

The next phase in Haverhub’s exciting journey will include re-designing the derelict warehouse on the Quay, which was acquired by Haverhub in February, with the help of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Enhancing Pembrokeshire grant.

Works will include the upgrading of the rear courtyard, bar and depot, creating a large capacity theatre space and a mixed-use venue for all ages and interests, with a new entrance onto the historic quay.

Haverhub’s volunteer board is now inviting applications from reliable, experienced, and community-minded people from a variety of backgrounds and skills including HR, marketing, IT and management.

Directors are all volunteers who attend a monthly board meeting, and are encouraged to be hands-on using their skills, and enjoy the social opportunities to volunteer at occasions such as music events, festivals, and exhibitions. They will also be expected to provide development support behind the scenes.

To find out more about Haverhub and what would be expected of a director, please email info@haverhub.org.uk by the end of September, putting ‘Director enquiry’ in the subject line. One of its directors will be in contact as soon as possible.