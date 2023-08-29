The learners had been studying for their maths and/or English GCSEs which would allow them to progress on in education or employment and Learning Pembrokeshire was delighted that many of the 19 learners achieved grade C or above when the results were announced on Thursday, August 24.

Among those celebrating their successes were Dieter and Logan Luke Jerome, a father and son pair who sat their exams this year.

Another of the learners will start a PGCE course, one will be fulfilling their long-held ambition to combine years of experience as a chef with a nutrition course, and another has been given a job as a process operator at Valero.

One of the learners will now be able to progress in their career in a hospital, another will be working as an LSA, and one will be helping their nieces and nephews with schoolwork.

The Learning Pembrokeshire team congratulated all who attended the classes and worked hard to achieve their results, as well as thanking the tutors.

Maths and English GCSE classes will be starting back up in early September at Pembroke Dock and Haverfordwest Community Centres. For more information, contact 0808 100 3302.