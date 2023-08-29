STUDENTS in further education in Wales will be able to get more help with money and finding employment.
The Welsh Government’s education and Welsh language minister Jeremy Miles has announced an increase in the financial hardship support for eligible students in further education, which comes as students are set to begin their next level of education.
There will be a 6.5 per cent increase to the Financial Contingency Fund for the 2023/24 educational year which the minister says will help to alleviate some of the issues faced by vulnerable learners in the cost-of-living crisis.
The fund provides financial support for eligible learners at further education colleges which can be used towards childcare costs, transport, meals, equipment and learning materials.
The Education Maintenance Allowance grant is available for students in sixth form or college in Wales which helps towards costs such as transport and meals. In April, it was released from a £30 weekly payment to a £40 weekly payment.
There are also a number of other schemes in place that the Welsh Government highlights to help students with costs. They are:
- Apprenticeships: Anyone over the age of 16 in Wales can start an apprenticeship which allows the combination of education and practical training in a job, which also includes an apprentice wage.
- There is support available through the Young Person’s Guarantee for anyone aged 16-24 to be able to get the support they need to get a place in education or training, find a job or become self-employed. More information can be found at www.workingwales.gov.wales/how-we-can-help/young-persons-guarantee
- Learners aged 16-19 can get help with transport costs to and from their further education establishments. More information at www.gov.wales/help-further-education-transport-costs
- Free school meals: Free school meals are available for school-based sixth form pupils who are eligible. This can be done by applying at your local council’s website.
- There are also free Welsh lessons for those aged 18-25 with the National Centre for Learning Welsh to help further opportunities.
