The Welsh Government’s education and Welsh language minister Jeremy Miles has announced an increase in the financial hardship support for eligible students in further education, which comes as students are set to begin their next level of education.

There will be a 6.5 per cent increase to the Financial Contingency Fund for the 2023/24 educational year which the minister says will help to alleviate some of the issues faced by vulnerable learners in the cost-of-living crisis.

The fund provides financial support for eligible learners at further education colleges which can be used towards childcare costs, transport, meals, equipment and learning materials.

The Education Maintenance Allowance grant is available for students in sixth form or college in Wales which helps towards costs such as transport and meals. In April, it was released from a £30 weekly payment to a £40 weekly payment.

There are also a number of other schemes in place that the Welsh Government highlights to help students with costs. They are: