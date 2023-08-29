This week three local beaches have made it to the top 10 Cleanest Beaches in the UK.

In seventh place in the UK is Aberporth beach, closely followed by Saundersfoot beach in eighth and Tenby north beach placed at number ten.

In the Welsh leaderboard, Aberporth is placed third, with Saundersfoot and Tenby coming in fourth and fifth respectively.

The results have been released by Cleanipedia researchers after examining top-rated TripAdvisor reviews for beaches which have mentions of ‘clean’ and associated keyword such as ‘immaculate’, ‘pristine’ and ‘spotless’.

They show that as many as half of the UK’s top ten cleanest beaches are located in Wales.

Now, in a bid to clean-up even more beaches around the British coastline, the ten-day Great British Beach Clean will take place later this month organised by the Marine Conservation Society.

Members of the public are being encouraged to help clean up their local beaches between Friday September 15 and Sunday, September 24 2023.