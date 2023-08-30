Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre will be hosting a new production of Private lives.

The production will be the theatre’s artistic director Chelsey Gillard’s debut directorial production as she injects a modern twist into Noel Coward’s comedic masterpiece.

The production is described as an explosive dark comedy which promises to provide a hilarious night out with timeless witty dissections of sex, marriage and social convention.

Chelsey said: “I have long admired the work of Peter Doran and the Torch team.

"I am privileged to continue looking for new ways to innovate and reach out to audiences, participants and artists across Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire and beyond.

"Our modern take on Private Lives will, I hope, appeal to a wide range of people – my industry colleagues may be surprised by my choice of play and I’m looking forward to sharing this excitingly saucy and funny production alongside a terrific team of actors, designers and crew!

“Our aim is to give people a great night out – we are even hosting themed lunches with live songs from the era for those keen for some added glamour.

"We would love to see audiences dressed up in 1930s costume ready to sip their martini and be immersed in designer Kevin jenkins’ spectacular art deco set – it’s going to wow audiences and transport us all to a most decadent era – perfect escapism from a gloomy autumn day!”.

The play will follow the antics of a divorced couple who are on their respective honeymoons with their new partners and end up in neighbouring hotel rooms. The play was initially written 100 years ago but is still relevant today.

Chelsey said: “The characters in this play who charm us and provide so much entertainment are also shockingly behaved and self-possessed. Violence emerges as a counterpart to the mindless lust and the three-act play takes audiences on a sharp love-hate ride.

"Today, the newspapers are still bursting with scandals and as a society we devour the details of high profile fall-outs.

"For example, the recent media storm surrounding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard presented both for having behaved appallingly but public reaction was mixed – do we overlook wrongdoings by those we admire?

"It echoes the legendary Private Lives production starring Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor – audiences at the time were captivated by the scandalous parallels between their characters and their own off-screen antics.

"I hope our show sparks an interesting look at who we allow to charm us and that what you see, is not always what you get!”.

Private Lives will be at the Torch Theatre between Wednesday, October 4 and Saturday, October 21. To book tickets, visit www.torchtheatre.co.uk/private-lives or call 01646 695267.