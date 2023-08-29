Tina Eaton began chewing on the plastic before she realised that something was amiss.

When she retrieved the item from her mouth, she discovered a large piece of jagged triangular plastic, measuring just under two-and-a-half centimetres.

“The fact that pieces of plastic as large as this could slip into a wrap is extremely concerning,” she said.

“Naturally I was eating the wrap straight from the cardboard wrapper, so I wasn’t really looking at the food.

"The next thing I knew, I was chewing on something extremely hard and jagged. If I’d swallowed it, it could have been extremely dangerous.”

Tina, who lives in Neyland, discovered the plastic last Thursday evening. The following day she rang one of Tesco’s main offices in Dundee.

“The man I spoke to told me he was very sorry to hear what had happened and asked me to take the wrap, as well as the plastic, back to the Pembroke Dock store where it had come from," she said.

“But this was impossible as I’m physically disabled and can’t go out of my house.

"When I explained this to him, he told me that the best thing would be to put the wrap and the piece of plastic in the bin, and forget all about it.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

“If bits of plastic as big as this are allowed to get into food items such as wraps and sandwiches, then surely the matter should be investigated urgently.

“I was fortunate in that I didn’t swallow it and it hasn’t caused me any problems, but if a child or an old and vulnerable person had bit into the wrap, it could have been a very different story.”

Meanwhile Tina is keeping the plastic as well as the hoisin wrap as evidence and has now reported the matter to Pembrokeshire County Council's Food Safety and Standards Team.

“I’m just very upset and disappointed that this has happened,” she said.

“For all I know, similar pieces of plastic may have got into other food items that were being sold alongside my wrap that same day.

“I just want to do as much as I can to prevent it from happening to somebody else.”

Tesco has been asked to comment .