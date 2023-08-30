Canon David Jenkins was Rector of Tenby from 1997 to 2007 and he and his wife Ellen are remembered with great fondness in their former parish.

The current Rector of Tenby, Canon Andrew Grace, said yesterday, Tuesday August 29, that the news of Canon Jenkins’ death has been received that morning.

In a message to parishioners, he added: “Canon David was Rector of Tenby 1997-2007, and both he and Ellen had a tremendous ministry in Tenby, which I was most privileged to follow.

“We pray for Ellen and Rhiannon and all their family, and it is with pride and great affection that we commend David into God's safe keeping.”

Townspeople have described Canon Jenkins as ‘such a caring and thoughtful person’ and ‘a lovely gentleman’.

Tenby South county councillor Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, who is a chorister at St Mary's Church, said she was ‘very saddened’ to learn of Canon Jenkins’ passing.

Posting on Facebook, she added: “Many will remember him well and the work that both he and Ellen, his wife, did for St Mary's.

“It was always lovely to see both of them when they visited on holidays after his retirement, as he still loved coming to Tenby.

"He always greeted you with a smile and a hug and happy to chat and catch up.

"Quite simply a lovely man.”

Three times former Tenby mayor, Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall, continued: “Thank you David for your dedication and service to the town.

“Our thoughts are with Ellen and all of David's family at this sad time.”