Reports are coming in of strong police activity in Milford Haven after a helicopter was seen circling around the town from around 8.30pm this evening (Tuesday, August 29).
The helicopter was seen hovering over Glebelands before moving across towards Miilford Haven town. It was then seen to hover over the Mount Estate, the Meads and the Milford Waterway before heading towards Waterston, operating a large searchlight.
It is undertood that there was also a strong police presence around the fort at Gelliswick.
"It looks as if they're looking for someone as they've been circling for a while," commented a bystander on social media.
"It's been going round for ages."
Dyfed-Powys Police have not yet released any information concerning the incident.
