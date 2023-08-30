Within hours, the entire force had been stripped and calls along the M4 corridor were being made for further assistance.

By early afternoon, 66 frontline fire appliances were on site to continue attempting the impossible. The force of the blaze was so intense that the officers knew they were defeated. All they could do was attempt to control the oil blaze as it continued to rage with temperatures reaching over 1,000 degrees.

“We were working on adrenalin and didn’t realise the exhaustion until much later,” said Harry Webber who was one of the frontline officers on duty on August 30.

Harry Webber (Image: Western Telegraph)

“But we knew this fire was beyond us, and there was no way of putting it out.

"Our equipment was burnt up, all our foam had been used and after a few hours we knew that we weren’t dealing with just a burning tank, but an entire area.”

It is believed that the fire was started by a cinder from a flare stack that burns off unwanted products that have no commercial use and were too hazardous to keep on site.

The hot cinder landed on the tank’s floating metallic roof which contained 47,000 tonnes of crude oil. The tank was one of the largest on site, standing 20 metres high with a diameter of 78 metres and a net weight of 1,344 tonnes.

Its floating roof rose and fell with the amount of oil that was inside, and around the roof was a rubberised fabric seal. Investigations show that there were 11-inch cracks in the roof, with the result that oil and fumes had gathered and then spread to the rubberised seal.

“This was a totally out of control tank fire and we knew that we could never put it out,” said Harry, who served as a sub-officer with the Dyfed County Fire Brigade before being appointed County Commander for Pembrokeshire in 2003.

“All we could do was control it.

“There were other tanks in close proximity, one containing 4,500 cubic metres of fuel oils and another 2,800 cubic metres, and from experience we knew that these could also catch fire, one after the other. So they had to be continuously sprayed with water supplies to try and keep them cool.

“The heat was so intense that we could only spend a few minutes at a time at the edge, and then relief crews would come in and take over.”

Just before midnight, water that had gathered at the bottom of the burning tank as a result of condensation and damp, turned into intense super-heated steam that sent a 3,000-foot tower of blazing oil towards the firemen. Seven fire fighters were injured.

The 3,000 foot tower of white heat (Image: Martin Cavaney)

“I was standing near to the tank in an unoccupied site when I noticed this immense flow of burning oil coming down. And this was when I realised the scale of what was happening.

"It was an intense white, and its strength switched off the lights in Milford Haven. There was an immediate evacuation and within a relatively short space of time the fluids had just burnt off.”

A second boil-over occurred hours later, however its intensity wasn’t as great.

“By now the entire commercial stock of the UK was used up,” said Harry. “We couldn’t use water to control the flames as water will sink through oil. So we had to use foam. And calls had been made throughout the day for foam to be brought down from all over the UK. One tanker came down from Yorkshire with a police escort.

“Amoco was one of the largest providers of refined products in the country so despite the fire, it had to continue operating. If it stopped, it would have made a large break in the continuity of supplies.

"But also, if it stopped burning and producing fuel, this would have had a profound effect on the pump pressures and its volatility throughout the refinery.

“I got home at around lunchtime the following day, had a few hours rest and then went back to the site where we stayed for five days. The tank had buckled down like a crushed can, burning off 300 tonnes an hour, and the refinery was trying to pump as much oil from it as they could through the pipework.

“Working through an incident like this puts into perspective the magnitude of the situation. Firemen spend a lot of time attending incidents together and there’s always the understanding that no matter how big the scale of the fire is, it’s part of the job. And this is what we felt at the Amoco fire.

“After that first incredible boil-over, we were back in again, trying to sabotage as much equipment as we could.

“But the scale of that fire on August 30, 1983, is something that none of us will ever forget.”