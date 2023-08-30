Tenby Round Table which organised the event, proudly announced the total, following a day which they said saw the harbour ‘bouncing’ with live music and entertainment before a superb fireworks display brought the event to a memorable close.

The event turned out to be the only Summer Spectacular of the season after Tenby Rotary Club and Tenby and District Lions – who have previously staged three of the events between them – said they would not be putting them this year.

Tenby Round Table pledged to organise two ‘Specs’, but the first had to be cancelled because of weather conditions.

"With only one Spectacular taking place this year, we felt like there was a lot riding on Sunday’s event and it certainly delivered!" Tenby Round Table said.

Posting on Facebook, the organisation thanked everyone who made the day such a success.

"Firstly, a shout out to the incredible efforts from our members. They worked a 16-hour day, as well as giving up their time in the days and weeks leading up to Sunday to make the event a reality.

"Thanks also to all the bands & suppliers, in particular Qube Restaurant Tenby who go above and beyond to support all of our events.

"Also to Andrew Rees Butchers,Narberth for supplying the food for the event.

"Special thanks also to the volunteers from Valero Pembroke Refinery in the Community and Pembroke Ladies Rugby Team and the fantastic members of Tenby 41 Club, without whom we wouldn’t have had enough people power to run the event.

"Also to Steve Briers Disco Roadshow for keeping the entertainment going all afternoon and evening!

Last but not least, thank you to everyone who donated, bought drinks from our bar, or ate a few burgers. Your donations have helped raise over TEN THOUSAND POUNDS for local causes!



"Our next event is the Tenby Beer Festival on Friday the 27th and Saturday the 28th of October (rugby World Cup Final weekend). Can’t wait to see you there!"