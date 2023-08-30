A major police search was underway throughout Tuesday evening (August 30) after a person was reported missing near Milford Haven.
It is believed that the person was reported missing from the Gelliswick area at around 8.30pm.
As a result, a strong police presence was visible around Gelliswick fort, Glebelands and Hakin as well as further into Milford Haven town centre, extending as far as The Mount estate and Waterston.
The ground officers were assisted by a police helicopter which used a powerful searchlight to carry out the search as darkness fell.
The police presence remained on site until approximately 10pm when the helicopter was seen heading off towards Haverfordwest.
"The search was conducted following reports of a missing person," commented a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police.
"We're pleased to say that they were found safe and well."
