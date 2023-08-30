The Megan’s Starr Foundation was established by Nicola Harteveld of Milford Haven following the death of 14-year-old Megan Evans, who took her own life after cyber-bullying affected her mental health,.

Students aged from four to 18 from the Limelight School for Performing Arts recently staged their own show, Wonderland, which promoted positive mental health, wellbeing and self-belief.

Their end-of-year performance at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven in July raised £300 which they have now donated to the Megan’s Starr Foundation.

A group of the students met at the Megan’s Starr Foundation Community Coffee House in Milford Haven – which supports and promotes kindness in the community - to officially hand over the money.

Limelight youngsters enjoyed their visit to the coffee house. (Image: Limelight School for Performing Arts)

Limelight, which offers weekly classes in singing, acting and movement, with fully qualified teachers and professional performers, has its roots in positivity and well-being.

Angharad Sanders, who runs the school, is not just a professional performer - with credits on UK and international tours, West End shows and even Broadway vocal coaching - but is also a trainee music therapist.

Meanwhile, Limelight's drama and dance teacher, Lucie O'Neil, is a mental health first aider and a fully qualified teacher working in further education and outreach. and outreach.

Angharad said after the presentation: “Raising money for the Megan's Starr Foundation through our performance this year seemed like a natural fit.

"Lucie and I are both keen to do more than just teach our students on the weekend, we want to ensure that our positive work can continue at home and that we connect our young people with a community of support.

"Today was a lovely chance for parents and young performers to connect in the coffee house, to play and chat together, but also to see what the foundation has to offer and to know that they are never alone.”

“We would like to thank each and every person who supported the show in July, not only did you make our students feel encouraged, embraced and appreciated with your attendance, but every penny from ticket sales, after theatre hire costs were covered, was given to the charity.”

“I would also like to extend a huge thank you to the students from Milford Haven School band who opened the show; Gareth and Dylan Sanders-Swales who accompanied the Limelight students so brilliantly and, of course, the amazing Lucie!

"All of whom gave their time freely, accepting no monetary recompense allowing the profits to be donated to the charity.”

Limelight School of Performing Arts meet weekly on Saturday afternoons at FF Dancers, Haverfordwest, during term time.

New students of all abilities are welcome to join this inclusive theatre school. To find out more both about Limelight and singing classes, email Limelight on limelight.performing.arts@hotmail.co.uk or see Limelight School for Performing Arts on Facebook.