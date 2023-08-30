Tracy George, Rebecca Richards and Denise Davies raised a total of £2,000 following their dive in June, which will be used to fund important activities for the 40-bed rehabilitation ward where they are all based.

“The skydive was a fantastic experience for the three staff members from Sunderland Ward,” commented Bex Richards, who is a Clinical Lead Nurse with Community Hospitals, Pembrokeshire.

“I am so glad it was such a sunny day and we were able to reach our target through our JustGiving page and cash donations. We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported us.”

Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”